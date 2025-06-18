Compound (COMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48.19 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Compound has a market capitalization of $449.76 million and approximately $48.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $49.50 or 0.00047225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00008234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133,999.94 or 1.27834840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,085,537 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,085,536.69605417 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.95765625 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 575 active market(s) with $54,189,670.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

