Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 202 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $565,306,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.7%

MELI stock opened at $2,389.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,361.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,080.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

