iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by BostonPremier Wealth LLC

BostonPremier Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

