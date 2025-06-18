Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 56.7% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

