Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $3.56 Million in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.08% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,294,000 after acquiring an additional 722,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after buying an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after buying an additional 402,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,089,000 after buying an additional 795,467 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

