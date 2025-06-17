CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 124,569 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,569 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 1.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $32,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

JMUB opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

