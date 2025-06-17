Clayton Financial Group LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

