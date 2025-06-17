Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Drops By 30.0%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 3.0%

OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 65.48%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

