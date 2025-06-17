Edge Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 0.9% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

BATS:DIHP opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

