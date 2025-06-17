Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

