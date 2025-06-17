Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $504.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.71.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.