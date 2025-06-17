Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:SPGI opened at $504.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.71.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is CrowdStrike Stock Set to Break Out or Cool Off?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.