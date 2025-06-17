Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.48 and its 200-day moving average is $285.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
