Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.10). Approximately 162,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 408,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of £329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.59.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.86% and a negative return on equity of 266.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

