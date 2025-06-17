Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,250 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.