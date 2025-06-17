Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 32,624 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,624 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

