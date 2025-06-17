Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $362,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,225.35 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market cap of $521.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,003.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

