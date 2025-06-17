Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

