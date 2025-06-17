Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 481.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.