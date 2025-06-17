Lynch & Associates IN Makes New $730,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 545,417 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,122,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after buying an additional 565,056 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,240,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 612,429 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 974,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 84,921 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 84,066 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

