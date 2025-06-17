Demars Financial Group LLC Has $88.57 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $88,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 150,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 91.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

