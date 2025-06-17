Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 22.43% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,015,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

