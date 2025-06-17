Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 486.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.3%

GDXJ stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

