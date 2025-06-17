Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

BNDX stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

