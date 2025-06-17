Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes $469,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.