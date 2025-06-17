Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.