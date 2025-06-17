Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 236,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 95.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

