Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after buying an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

