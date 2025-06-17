Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

FOCT stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $834.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

