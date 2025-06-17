Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

