Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 608,525 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 608,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,846,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,642,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 877.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 141,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
