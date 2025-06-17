Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 608,525 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 608,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,846,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,642,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 877.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 141,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.