Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Short Interest Update

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 67,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $483,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

ROAM stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.