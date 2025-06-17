Short Interest in AAM Transformers ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFM) Grows By 71.0%

AAM Transformers ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM Transformers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AAM Transformers ETF stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AAM Transformers ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of AAM Transformers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AAM Transformers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TRFM stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. AAM Transformers ETF has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.29.

AAM Transformers ETF Company Profile

The AAM Transformers ETF (TRFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pence Transformers index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies that have the potential to transform consumer behavior and technological innovation. Companies are screened for their spending on research and development (R&D).

