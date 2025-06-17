FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
Shares of FLIDF opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.