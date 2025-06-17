Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Rises By 74.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,537,400 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 23,803,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,375.4 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 2.1%

China Construction Bank stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.20. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

