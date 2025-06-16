Rebalance LLC Purchases 13,757 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 1,315,706 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

