iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

