Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,283,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 19.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $135,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

