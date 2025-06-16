Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $1.89 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 55.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

