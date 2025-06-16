Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.20% of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGF opened at $31.84 on Monday. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Company Profile

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

