Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $27.79 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nordson worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.17.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $214.36 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $208.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

