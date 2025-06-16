Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 265 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

