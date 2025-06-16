Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Increases By 100.0%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 11.9%

KLYCY opened at $11.69 on Monday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Kunlun Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1612 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

