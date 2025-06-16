Sentry LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sentry LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 847.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 54,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.74 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

