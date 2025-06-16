Howard Bailey Securities LLC Sells 66 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Down 2.5%

Workday stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.46. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $17,554,237.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,776,029.22. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

