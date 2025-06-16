Promising Growth Stocks To Watch Today – June 15th

Circle Internet Group, BlackRock, Blueprint Medicines, Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. Rather than paying out large dividends, these companies usually reinvest profits back into expansion, research, or acquisitions, leading investors to buy them primarily for capital appreciation even though they often carry higher valuation multiples and greater volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded up $27.21 on Friday, hitting $133.75. 33,662,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,199,574. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $138.57.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded down $17.01 on Friday, hitting $971.24. 674,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,463. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.71. BlackRock has a one year low of $766.05 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $128.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,465,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,703. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.22. 2,487,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,696. Welltower has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

