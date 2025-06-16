Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $120,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 330,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $105,000. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

