QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

QCR Stock Down 2.8%

QCR stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. QCR has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 124.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in QCR by 106.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

