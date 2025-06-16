Promising Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – June 13th

NVIDIA, TechnipFMC, Teradyne, Ouster, and EPAM Systems are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and consumer products. Investing in these stocks allows investors to gain exposure to firms driving advances in artificial intelligence, machine vision, sensors, and robotics hardware and software. Their performance often reflects broader trends in automation adoption, technological innovation, and capital investment in industrial and commercial applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.90. 139,585,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,311,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 2,537,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,402. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $36.62.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 1,036,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,098. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

OUST stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 3,019,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Ouster has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $961.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.48.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,902. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.46.

