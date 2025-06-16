Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Short Interest Down 58.2% in May

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market cap of $664.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

