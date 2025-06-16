Highline Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,684 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
